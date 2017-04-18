Tornado spotted near Youngsville; con...

Tornado spotted near Youngsville; contact not confirmed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Observer

Photo taken by Kelly West on Seventh Street in Youngsville, facing north towards Matthew's Run at 7:50 p.m. The National Weather Service reported a tornado sighting at 7:54 p.m. near Youngsville. The NWS then issued a tornado warning at 7:55 p.m. that included verbiage indicating a tornado had touched down in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI 1 hr Rustbeltretard 2
alicia pape (Apr '16) Apr 9 Tossedsalad cumin... 14
Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16) Apr 7 Boo Boo 3
News Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house Apr 1 Poor Sis 4
Bike Path Mar 26 Jdb 4
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Jasmine Lindgren Mar 22 Backdoor Knockin 5
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,362 • Total comments across all topics: 280,446,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC