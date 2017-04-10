Top honors

Times Observer photo by Brian Ferry Amy Muscaro, R.N., and Infection Control Nurse Michele Welker, look over some data in the emergency room at Warren General Hospital. Out of 3,000 to 4,000 rural community hospitals in the United States, Warren General's overall score of 91.3 from iVantage Health Analytics and The Chartis Center for Rural Health ranked it among the top 100 hospitals with no more than 200 beds.

