Tidioute students help bring chestnut trees back to ANF
Back in the 1800s, the American chestnut tree filled Eastern and Midwestern forests. Less than a century later, the chestnut blight, a disease caused by a fungus imported on Japanese chestnut trees, spread throughout the East and killed an estimated 3.5 billion of these giant trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist
|23 hr
|Dindu Nuffin
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Sun
|chris
|8
|Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI
|Apr 21
|Pico De Gallo
|3
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC