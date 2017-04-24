Suzanne Johnson
Johnson, 64 of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday April 26, 2017 at St. Vincent Health Center following a brief illness. Sue graduated from Warren High School 1970.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|20 min
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|How did he die
|2 hr
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
|man dead in car on 666
|Apr 26
|bored in the rust...
|4
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Apr 26
|timmaaayyy
|5
|Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist
|Apr 25
|Dindu Nuffin
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|chris
|8
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC