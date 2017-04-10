Statutory sexual assault charges withdrawn against Kane 19-year-old

Nearing was charged in March with two felonies - statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors - following a February incident in which he came to Warren to meet a 15-year-old juvenile that he had been dating. "were based on Mr. Nearing being four or more years older than the minor female who consented to the sexual contact" "Assistant District Attorney Gnage discovered that the age difference was less than four years difference and therefore we immediately filed a praecipe to withdraw the charges and I personally delivered the withdraw of charges to the jail to have him immediately released."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.