Sandberg cards 73 at Spadafora Invite
The Clarion University men's golf team took sixth overall after the second and final day of the Cecil Spadafora Invitational with a final team score of 623 . The Golden Eagles enjoyed a seventeen stroke improvement from their day-one score of 320, shooting a 303 on day two to close out the invitational.
