Ruth Thelin
Ruth Bengtson Thelin, age 85, of Millcreek Twp., passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 at ForestView surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Warren, PA on July 23, 1931, the daughter of the late Bertha Bengtson and Carl Bernard Bengtson.
