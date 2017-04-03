Ruth Horner

Ruth M. Horner, 97, of 811 Frew Run Rd., who passed away on Monday April 3, 2017, has gone on to be with her maker, her husband Roy and all of her loved ones whom have been waiting patiently. Have a wonderful reunion, Mom! She was born November 17, 1919 in Scandia, PA, the daughter of William and Rose Stingel Van Ord.

