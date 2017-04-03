Ronald McCain
Ronald McCain, 84, of Kingsport, TN, and formerly of Warren, passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in Kingsport, TN Ron was born March 6, 1933 in Warren, PA, the son of the late Arthur and Ethel McCain. Ron grew up in Starbrick, and was a graduate of Warren High School.
