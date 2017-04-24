Repairs scheduled to begin next month on Matthews Run bridge
Construction for the Route 27 Matthews Run Road bridge, spanning Hazeltine Hollow Run in Brokenstraw Township, is scheduled to begin as part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. Construction is expected to begin during the week of May 8 and be complete in early June.
