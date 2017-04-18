Relics of Sacrifice
A member of Company I of the 112th Regiment - just like many other Warren men - Johnson was born in November 1896. While it appears he has been dead for over 50 years - a James M. Johnson who served in Company I is buried at Pine Grove Cemetery and died on November 1, 1954 - his helmet, gas mask and enlistment papers remain.
