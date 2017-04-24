Region champs! Dragons blank Titusville to clinch Region 2 crown
The Warren Dragons tennis team clinched another Region 2 title and a playoff birth with a 5-0 win over Titusville Wednesday, bringing their season record to 9-0. Leading the way at first singles was Jimmy Lobdell who defeated Drew Lobdell 6-1, 6-2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|13 hr
|Retard
|5
|man dead in car on 666
|13 hr
|bored in the rust...
|4
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|18 hr
|timmaaayyy
|5
|Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist
|Tue
|Dindu Nuffin
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|chris
|8
|Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI
|Apr 21
|Pico De Gallo
|3
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC