Probation possible for man jailed on child porn charges
Christian S. Imperial, 22, of Warren, was sentenced to a maximum of two years minus one day plus three years of probation on Feb. 20, 2015, on a felony charge of disseminating photo or film of child sex acts; and an additional three years of probation on a felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility. The release conditions placed on Imperial at the time of sentencing, including that he complete sexual offender counseling, have not been met, according to Hammond.
