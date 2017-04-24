Probation possible for man jailed on child porn charges

Christian S. Imperial, 22, of Warren, was sentenced to a maximum of two years minus one day plus three years of probation on Feb. 20, 2015, on a felony charge of disseminating photo or film of child sex acts; and an additional three years of probation on a felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility. The release conditions placed on Imperial at the time of sentencing, including that he complete sexual offender counseling, have not been met, according to Hammond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.