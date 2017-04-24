Portion of Liberty Street closed for road repair today
"Last week during the course of utility work, it was found that there is a void under a portion of Liberty Street," "It is anticipated the work will be done in one day but it could be possible to have the work continue to Wednesday," " The area of the void will be excavated to determine the cause, make the necessary repair, and fill the void," "Please be assured that the work will be completed as quickly as possible so as to minimize the impact of the street closure."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist
|11 hr
|Dindu Nuffin
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Sun
|chris
|8
|Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI
|Apr 21
|Pico De Gallo
|3
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path (Oct '16)
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC