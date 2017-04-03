Peggy Lobdell

Peggy Lobdell

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Peggy L. Lobdell, of Sheffield, PA, died on Saturday, April 1, 2017, her 95th birthday, at The Rouse Home in Youngsville, PA. Born on April 1, 1922 in Warren, PA, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Charlotte Christensen Perry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house Apr 1 Poor Sis 4
alicia pape (Apr '16) Mar 28 Watchful eye 13
Bike Path Mar 26 Jdb 4
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Jasmine Lindgren Mar 22 Backdoor Knockin 5
Ice cream man Mar 18 Bartender 1
Worn pennsylvania Mar 11 Rustbeltretard 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,036,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC