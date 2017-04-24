Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition t...

Pediatric Palliative Care Coalition to present one-day conference in Erie

13 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Hospice of Warren County Executive Director Lisa To would like to invite anyone interested in learning about pediatric hospice or palliative care issues to attend a one-day conference in Erie this week. Hospice of Warren County is co-sponsoring the conference, To said.

