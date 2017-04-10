Pauline Sarvis
A memorial service for Pauline Rowland Sarvis, 94, a resident of The Rouse Suites in Youngsville, PA, and formerly of Sugar Grove, PA, who died on April 6, 2017, was held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, April 10, 2017, at the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Sheila Auer, Pastor, officiating.
