Oil, gas topics of discussion at Commissioners' work session

County Planner Dan Glotz details the challenge of regulating oil and gas development via the county's zoning ordinance during the Warren County Commissioner's work session on Monday. In the cross hairs are a well in North Warren and a proposed Pleasant Township well constructed or to be constructed in R1 residential zoning districts.

