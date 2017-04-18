NWS confirms reports of tornado in Warren County

The National Weather Service in State College, Pa., issued a public information statement at 1:25 p.m. on Friday afternoon confirming reports of a tornado in Warren County. The NWS in cooperation with Warren County Emergency Management officials, "has confirmed that a weak, EF0 tornado briefly touched down about two miles to the north-northwest of Youngsville in Warren Countyon April 20," "approximately 25 downed or uprooted trees, and roof damage to one home that included several large areas of roof sheathing and shingles torn off."

