NEPA acid mine drainage aids research into more durable concrete
Robert Hughes, left, and Mike Hewitt of the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation collecting 180 gallons of mine impacted water from Solomon Creek boreholes in Hanover Township. The acid mine drainage was sent to the University of Michigan to be tested for use in bendable concret WARREN RUDA / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Robert Hughes, executive director of the Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation, stands near acid mine drainage in Hanover Twp.
