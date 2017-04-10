Murder suspect to plead
James A. McDaniel, 26, of Russell, faces a criminal homicide charge in the February 2016 death of Marcus Mattson, 18, of Russell. He was also charged with reckless burning or exploding, conspiracy - reckless burning or exploding, theft by unlawful taking, abuse of corpse, and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence.
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
