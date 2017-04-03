Meet & greet
On Sunday, a reception was held for Russia's Dr. Doolittle, Gregory Popovich, at the Paws Along the River animal shelter. Numerous fans young and old turned out to meet the fourth-generation circus performer, the shelter animals and learn about growing up in the circus.
