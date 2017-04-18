Meadville hoops star Foster commits to IUP
The 2016-17 season was a special one for both Foster and the Bulldogs, as they made a Cinderella run to the PIAA Class 5A championship, where they fell to Archbishop Wood. Foster was the leader, averaging just over 26 ppg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI
|Apr 18
|Pico De Gallo
|1
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC