Matthew Vullo
Matt was born on November 15, 1975, in Jamestown, N.Y., the son of Charles J. Vullo of Jamestown, N.Y. and Roxiann Durstine of Sugar Grove, PA. Matt was an avid outdoorsman and he enjoyed hunting, golfing and kayaking.
