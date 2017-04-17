Mary Pierce Foley
Mary Elizabeth Pierce Foley, 88, of Warren, PA, died Sunday, April 16, 2017, at the Rouse Home. Mary was born October 3, 1928, in Warren, PA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC