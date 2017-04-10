Mary McKinney
Mary A. McKinney, 67, of Samuelson Road in Youngsville, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born September 19, 1949 in Corry, PA, a daughter to the late James and Cecil Kysor.
