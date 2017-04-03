Mary Ann Sperry
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ann Sperry, 80, of Warren, PA, who died on April 1, 2017, was conducted at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 5, 2017, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, Warren, PA, with Fr. Richard Tomasone, Pastor, officiating.
