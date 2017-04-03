Mabel Garris

Mabel E. Garris, 96, formerly of Abraham Hollow and College St., Youngsville, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, March 31, 2017 at Kinzua Healthcare where she had resided for the past 5 years. Born in Emlenton, PA on October 6, 1920, the daughter of the late Daniel C. and Myrtie L. Winkler, she attended Whitehall School in Emlenton.

