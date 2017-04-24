Library hosts author for literacy ini...

Library hosts author for literacy initiative

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Times Observer

Micha Archer will visit Warren Public Library as part of PA's One Book, Every Young Child early literacy initiative on Thursday, May 4. This special reading event will start at 10:25 a.m. in the Slater Room on the library's third floor. The feature story read by Archer will be Daniel Finds a Poem, which she wrote and illustrated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
small business want to open branch jamestown 20 min Rustbeltretard 2
How did he die 2 hr Barnabee 2
News George Walter (Jun '14) Apr 26 Retard 5
man dead in car on 666 Apr 26 bored in the rust... 4
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Apr 26 timmaaayyy 5
Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist Apr 25 Dindu Nuffin 1
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Apr 23 chris 8
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,683,620

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC