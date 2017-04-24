Library hosts author for literacy initiative
Micha Archer will visit Warren Public Library as part of PA's One Book, Every Young Child early literacy initiative on Thursday, May 4. This special reading event will start at 10:25 a.m. in the Slater Room on the library's third floor. The feature story read by Archer will be Daniel Finds a Poem, which she wrote and illustrated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|20 min
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|How did he die
|2 hr
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
|man dead in car on 666
|Apr 26
|bored in the rust...
|4
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Apr 26
|timmaaayyy
|5
|Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist
|Apr 25
|Dindu Nuffin
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|chris
|8
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC