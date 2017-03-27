Just foolin'

Just foolin'

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

Happy April Fools' Day! If I remember correctly, this originated to insult people who didn't want to adopt a new calendar centuries ago. I guess the new format was supposed to kick in in the spring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house 12 hr Sis 3
alicia pape (Apr '16) Mar 28 Watchful eye 13
Bike Path Mar 26 Jdb 4
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar 23 Rubicon con 1
Jasmine Lindgren Mar 22 Backdoor Knockin 5
Ice cream man Mar 18 Bartender 1
Worn pennsylvania Mar 11 Rustbeltretard 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,968,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC