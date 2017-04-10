Judy Lobdell
Judy Charles Lobdell, 74, of Warren, NJ, and a longtime resident of Warren County, PA passed away after a brief illness on April 7, 2017 in Morristown, New Jersey Judy was born December 8, 1942 in Warren, PA to Benny and Eloise Lobdell on He graduated from Warren High School in 1960. He married Ruthann Schick Lobdell on April 25, 1964 in Warren, PA.
