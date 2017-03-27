Jeff Eggleston finds out what it's like to walk in their shoes
Times Observer photo by Stacey Gross - Warren County Jail Warden Jon Collins, Warren County Commissioner Jeff Eggleston, and Corrections Officer Ben Kraft. Once the judge hands down a sentence of incarceration, all anyone in the gallery sees is the person escorted through the door behind the dais and it's understood that they're going to serve whatever time they've been sentenced to serve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|2 hr
|Poor Sis
|4
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Mar 28
|Watchful eye
|13
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
|Worn pennsylvania
|Mar 11
|Rustbeltretard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC