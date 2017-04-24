Ike, other county students take part in - reverse evacuation' drill
EHS students Sean Howard, Trenton Roberts, and Kelly Glotz unpack emergency gear from a go bucket during a shelter-in-place exercise Tuesday afternoon. Students at Eisenhower High School, and all over Warren County School District, hunkered down for a few minutes Tuesday afternoon as if some kind of environmental poison were lurking outside their schools.
