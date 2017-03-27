Hill & Dale Garden Club holds first meeting of 2017
The Hill & Dale Garden Club held its first meeting of 2017 at the Akeley Methodist Church with 22 members, two guests and speaker Terry Lyle. A lunch was provided by the committee of Eleanor Johnson, Debra Robeson, Betty Lindell, Carol Eckert and Donna Lundmark.
