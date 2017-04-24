Hickory Creek Wilderness trail stewar...

Hickory Creek Wilderness trail stewardship

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Times Observer

In addition to its primary mission of working with local communities to ensure that increased wilderness protection is a priority of the stewardship of the Allegheny National Forest, Friends of Allegheny Wilderness over the years has also made significant investments in the stewardship of the Hickory Creek Wilderness trail, ecological restoration of sites adjacent to and within the Hickory Creek Wilderness, and removal of refuse from the Allegheny Islands Wilderness. Pictured is the April, 2017 Friends of Allegheny Wilderness trail crew in the Hickory Creek Wilderness Area during Earth Day Trail Weekend April 22 and 23, taken near Coon Run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Walter (Jun '14) Wed Retard 5
man dead in car on 666 Wed bored in the rust... 4
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Apr 26 timmaaayyy 5
Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist Apr 25 Dindu Nuffin 1
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Apr 23 chris 8
Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI Apr 21 Pico De Gallo 3
alicia pape (Apr '16) Apr 9 Tossedsalad cumin... 14
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,444 • Total comments across all topics: 280,653,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC