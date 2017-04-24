Hickory Creek Wilderness trail stewardship

In addition to its primary mission of working with local communities to ensure that increased wilderness protection is a priority of the stewardship of the Allegheny National Forest, Friends of Allegheny Wilderness over the years has also made significant investments in the stewardship of the Hickory Creek Wilderness trail, ecological restoration of sites adjacent to and within the Hickory Creek Wilderness, and removal of refuse from the Allegheny Islands Wilderness. Pictured is the April, 2017 Friends of Allegheny Wilderness trail crew in the Hickory Creek Wilderness Area during Earth Day Trail Weekend April 22 and 23, taken near Coon Run.

