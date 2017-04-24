Grand Valley man enters guilty plea a...

Grand Valley man enters guilty plea at preliminary hearing

One pled guilty and charges were withdrawn against two others during preliminary hearings held on Wednesday at the Warren County Courthouse. Archie Leroy Rosenburgh IV, Grand Valley, pled guilty to disorderly conduct.

