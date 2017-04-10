Gorsuch the right choice
One sentence in the Associated Press story about the Monday swearing in of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court makes it clear he was the right choice for the position. Look at it this way: Assume that you drafted a will, say, 20 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
|Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16)
|Apr 7
|Boo Boo
|3
|Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house
|Apr 1
|Poor Sis
|4
|Bike Path
|Mar 26
|Jdb
|4
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar 23
|Rubicon con
|1
|Jasmine Lindgren
|Mar 22
|Backdoor Knockin
|5
|Ice cream man
|Mar 18
|Bartender
|1
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC