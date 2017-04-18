Fifteen defendants sentenced on Friday

A Devon J. Baptiste, Clarendon, to a six month intermediate punishment sentence on a count of DUI: Highest rate of alcohol - first offense. That includes 72 hours of incarceration with the balance on probation, a $500 fine, $750 in fees, to complete the alcohol highway safety school and victim impact panel programs, participate in drug and alcohol treatment and complete 15 hours of community service.

