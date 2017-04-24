Father and son sentenced to federal p...

Father and son sentenced to federal prison on tax charges

22 hrs ago

Randall Branch, 65, 2676 Jackson Ave., will spend 24 months in prison, a $25,000 fine and restitution of $420,117.40 while his son, John Branch, 45, 2661 Jackson Ave., was sentenced to one year in prison, a $25,000 fine and $377,643.74 in restitution, according to a statement obtained from the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania. According to federal court records, Randall Branch pled guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States and willful failure to file a tax return last September.

