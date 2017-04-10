Farmington will try 60 days with no brine

Farmington Township supervisors approved a motion on Tuesday evening that will halt the use of brine on roads in the township for a two-month The township will also be sending out an informative newsletter to residents that will give them the option to either opt in or out of brine use near their property. Brine is wastewater from gas and oil well drilling that has been used in Farmington Township, among other places, to keep dust down on dirt roads.

