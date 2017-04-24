Family of man killed in ambulance cra...

Family of man killed in ambulance crash suing company, driver

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Times Observer

The family of a 77-year-old Dunkirk man who died in an ambulance crash in February is now filing suit against the ambulance company and driver. Documents obtained from the State Supreme Court in Chautauqua County reveal the widow and son of Arthur R. McArthur Sr. are accusing driver Robin L. Morey, 49, of Erie, Pa., as well as EmergyCare, an Erie-based ambulance service, of The accident, according to New York State Police, occurred Feb. 14 around 5:15 p.m. while Morey was transporting McArthur from UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa, to the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dunkirk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Walter (Jun '14) Wed Retard 5
man dead in car on 666 Wed bored in the rust... 4
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone Wed timmaaayyy 5
Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist Apr 25 Dindu Nuffin 1
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Apr 23 chris 8
Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI Apr 21 Pico De Gallo 3
alicia pape (Apr '16) Apr 9 Tossedsalad cumin... 14
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC