Family of man killed in ambulance crash suing company, driver
The family of a 77-year-old Dunkirk man who died in an ambulance crash in February is now filing suit against the ambulance company and driver. Documents obtained from the State Supreme Court in Chautauqua County reveal the widow and son of Arthur R. McArthur Sr. are accusing driver Robin L. Morey, 49, of Erie, Pa., as well as EmergyCare, an Erie-based ambulance service, of The accident, according to New York State Police, occurred Feb. 14 around 5:15 p.m. while Morey was transporting McArthur from UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa, to the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dunkirk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Wed
|Retard
|5
|man dead in car on 666
|Wed
|bored in the rust...
|4
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Wed
|timmaaayyy
|5
|Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist
|Apr 25
|Dindu Nuffin
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|chris
|8
|Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI
|Apr 21
|Pico De Gallo
|3
|alicia pape (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|Tossedsalad cumin...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC