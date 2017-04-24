Family of man killed in ambulance crash suing company, driver

The family of a 77-year-old Dunkirk man who died in an ambulance crash in February is now filing suit against the ambulance company and driver. Documents obtained from the State Supreme Court in Chautauqua County reveal the widow and son of Arthur R. McArthur Sr. are accusing driver Robin L. Morey, 49, of Erie, Pa., as well as EmergyCare, an Erie-based ambulance service, of The accident, according to New York State Police, occurred Feb. 14 around 5:15 p.m. while Morey was transporting McArthur from UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pa, to the Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dunkirk.

