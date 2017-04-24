Eisenhower's Talasky sets school stan...

Eisenhower's Talasky sets school standard in 400, breaking 29-year mark

The Eisenhower junior broke a 29-year old mark in the 400 meter dash at the Butler Invitational on Friday, running nearly two seconds faster than her previous personal best. In a loaded field, Talasky finished third with a time of 58.48.

