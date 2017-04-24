Eisenhower's Talasky claims top honor...

Eisenhower's Talasky claims top honors at Kane Invitational

Next Story Prev Story
22 min ago Read more: Times Observer

The Eisenhower junior won both the 100 and 400 and took second in the 200 at the Kane Invitational on Saturday on her way to Small School Track MVP honors. She was one of just three athletes to win multiple events, a list that included Bradford's Ashton McGriff, who edged her in the 200 26.26 to 26.38.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Sun chris 8
Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI Apr 21 Pico De Gallo 3
alicia pape (Apr '16) Apr 9 Tossedsalad cumin... 14
Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16) Apr 7 Boo Boo 3
News Man caught in 2nd burglary of same house Apr 1 Poor Sis 4
Bike Path (Oct '16) Mar 26 Jdb 4
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 280,536,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC