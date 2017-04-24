Eisenhower's Talasky claims top honors at Kane Invitational
The Eisenhower junior won both the 100 and 400 and took second in the 200 at the Kane Invitational on Saturday on her way to Small School Track MVP honors. She was one of just three athletes to win multiple events, a list that included Bradford's Ashton McGriff, who edged her in the 200 26.26 to 26.38.
