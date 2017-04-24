Eight arrested in Jamestown bust

Eight people were taken to jail Thursday after a large quantity of marijuana and cash were seized at a Prendergast Avenue residence. At 6 a.m., members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and New York State Police CNET executed a search warrant at 853 Prendergast Ave. Inside, police reportedly found 3/4 of a pound of marijuana, $3,570 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.