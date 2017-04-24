Eagles fall to Panthers
Saegertown scored 12 runs in the seventh inning en route to a 24-5 win over Youngsville in Region 3 baseball action on Friday. Jacob DeSimone went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for the Eagles, while Ethan Kerr was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Wyatt Rugar scored a pair of runs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Warren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|small business want to open branch jamestown
|20 min
|Rustbeltretard
|2
|How did he die
|2 hr
|Barnabee
|2
|George Walter (Jun '14)
|Apr 26
|Retard
|5
|man dead in car on 666
|Apr 26
|bored in the rust...
|4
|Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone
|Apr 26
|timmaaayyy
|5
|Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist
|Apr 25
|Dindu Nuffin
|1
|gilbert shirley (Nov '15)
|Apr 23
|chris
|8
Find what you want!
Search Warren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC