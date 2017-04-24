Eagles fall to Panthers

Saegertown scored 12 runs in the seventh inning en route to a 24-5 win over Youngsville in Region 3 baseball action on Friday. Jacob DeSimone went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI for the Eagles, while Ethan Kerr was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Wyatt Rugar scored a pair of runs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.