Dutch hand Dragons first loss of season in non-region action
Warren's Adam Irwin pitched four innings, giving up three runs in Saturday's game against St. Marys. Nate Beimel and Jeff Wehler each went deep, while Mike Beimel tossed a complete game in a 9-4 non-region win over the Dragons at Old Legion Field.
