Dragons fall to McDowell in non-region action
McDowell's hot bats were too much to overcome on Wednesday for Warren in a 10-3 non-region loss to the Trojans at Old Legion Field. The Trojans knocked out 15 hits in the game and scored in each the first four innings to slowly build a big lead that Warren was unable to overcome.
