Dragons ease past Central 15-1 for Region 6 victory

Warren scored eight runs in the third inning and took advantage of 11 errors en route to a 15-1, five-inning win over Central Tech on Wednesday. "We put the ball in play, they had some errors and we were able to come up with some clutch hits," The Dragons scored their first two runs on errors and a third in the second inning when Austyn Cummings hit a ground ball that scored Derek Knapp.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.