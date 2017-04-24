Death investigation
The body of a man was found in a car at a pull-off area on Route 666 about one mile from the intersection with Route 948 in Sheffield Township. State police from Warren and Erie counties, a state police forensic team, Warren County Coroner Jerry Borden, and officials from the Warren County District Attorney's office, including District Attorney Rob Greene, were at the scene for several hours Wednesday.
