Death investigation

Death investigation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Observer

The body of a man was found in a car at a pull-off area on Route 666 about one mile from the intersection with Route 948 in Sheffield Township. State police from Warren and Erie counties, a state police forensic team, Warren County Coroner Jerry Borden, and officials from the Warren County District Attorney's office, including District Attorney Rob Greene, were at the scene for several hours Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Warren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News George Walter (Jun '14) 12 min Retard 5
man dead in car on 666 12 min bored in the rust... 4
Top 10 Girls in Warren to bone 5 hr timmaaayyy 5
Joey Nowacki Statutory Rapist Tue Dindu Nuffin 1
gilbert shirley (Nov '15) Apr 23 chris 8
Sheffield, PA verus Flint, MI Apr 21 Pico De Gallo 3
Did Kitty leave Otis? (Apr '16) Apr 7 Boo Boo 3
See all Warren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Warren Forum Now

Warren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Warren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Warren, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC