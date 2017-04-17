Corry man charged for pointing gun at man's head, pulling trigger
A Corry man is charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pointing a gun at a man's head and pulling the trigger. Aron A. Barstow, 40, of Corry, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.
